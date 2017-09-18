Judge Adalaide Byrd’s Being Forced To Take A ‘Break’ After Her Botched Canelo-Golovkin Scorecard

Saturday night’s highly anticipated fight between Gennady Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez featured the best and worst of boxing. The best in a hard fought battle between two of the toughest warriors in the sport, and the worst in a wonky judge’s scorecard that left fans frustrated with a draw.

Out of the three judges that were at ringside for the fight, judge Adalaide Byrd is being given the hardest time for scoring the match 118-110 in favor of Canelo. Dave Moretti had it 115-113 for Golovkin and Don Trella saw things as a 114-114 draw. It’s far from the first time Byrd has ended up making headlines for all the wrong reasons, and it probably won’t be her last. Despite completely flubbing her scorecard, the Nevada State Athletic Commission will continue to employ her as an official following ‘a short break.’

“I’m not going to put her right back in,” NSAC executive Bennett told the LA Times. “She’ll still be in the business, but she needs to catch her breath. Like in any profession, you have a bad night. Unfortunately, she didn’t do well. I can tell you she conducts training for us, takes judges under her wing,but her score was too wide.”

