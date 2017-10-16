Al Michaels Made A Horribly Insensitive Harvey Weinstein Joke And The Internet Is Furious

Everything was so simple. The Giants, against all odds, without Odell Beckham Jr. and most of their receiving corps, were beating the Broncos on Sunday Night Football. It made for some decent programming, the drama and all. Then Al Michaels tried to make an edgy joke using Harvey Weinstein’s world crumbling around him due to decades of alleged sexual harassment finally coming to the fore.

Michaels, possibly using a workshopped analogy, likened the injury woes of the Giants to Weinstein’s “bad week” which consisted of near-countless victims of sexual harassment coming forward to address Weinstein and the prevalence of harassment by men in power towards women(and even Terry Crews).

People weren’t happy about this sloppy and insensitive analogy that almost makes Weinstein a sympathetic character.

