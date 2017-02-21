Alex Trebek Showed Us He May Have A Future In The Rap Game Once He Retires From ‘Jeopardy!’

#Drake #Kanye West #Kendrick Lamar #Lil Wayne
02.20.17 1 hour ago

Alex Trebek is 76. He has hosted Jeopardy! since the 1980s and has said that he’ll host the show until he no longer enjoys doing it. Odds are when Trebek decides to retire, he doesn’t exactly plan on moving on and doing anything else.

But boy howdy, did Trebek show us on Monday night that he can spit hot fire. One category on Jeopardy! was “Let’s Rap, Kids!” It involved Trebek reading rap lyrics to contestants. The songs broke down thusly:

  • $200: “Started From The Bottom” by Drake
  • $400: “Famous” by Kanye West
  • $600: “m.A.A.d. City” by Kendrick Lamar
  • $800: “6 Foot 7 Foot” by Lil Wayne
  • $1,000: “Panda” by Desiigner

Now here’s the thing: I can say over and over again that this is funny. The concept of Trebek monotonously saying “young money militia and I am the commissioner / you don’t wanna start Weezy cuz the F is for ‘Finisher'” or “but we still hood famous / yeah we still hood famous” sounds unquestionably hilarious in theory.

But it is impossible to put into words how amazing this is in practice. Trebek is essentially everyone’s television father – just this omnipotent old man who exists solely to let people know that they’re either not good enough or the best at what they do, all with a cold and icy demeanor that has become one of his signatures.

TOPICS#Drake#Kanye West#Kendrick Lamar#Lil Wayne
TAGSalex trebekdesiignerDrakejeopardyKanye WestKendrick LamarLil Wayne

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP