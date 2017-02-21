There's a rap category on Jeopardy, and Alex Trebek's got BARS. pic.twitter.com/W5NGCBREdf — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) February 21, 2017

Alex Trebek is 76. He has hosted Jeopardy! since the 1980s and has said that he’ll host the show until he no longer enjoys doing it. Odds are when Trebek decides to retire, he doesn’t exactly plan on moving on and doing anything else.

But boy howdy, did Trebek show us on Monday night that he can spit hot fire. One category on Jeopardy! was “Let’s Rap, Kids!” It involved Trebek reading rap lyrics to contestants. The songs broke down thusly:

$200: “Started From The Bottom” by Drake

$400: “Famous” by Kanye West

$600: “m.A.A.d. City” by Kendrick Lamar

$800: “6 Foot 7 Foot” by Lil Wayne

$1,000: “Panda” by Desiigner

Now here’s the thing: I can say over and over again that this is funny. The concept of Trebek monotonously saying “young money militia and I am the commissioner / you don’t wanna start Weezy cuz the F is for ‘Finisher'” or “but we still hood famous / yeah we still hood famous” sounds unquestionably hilarious in theory.

But it is impossible to put into words how amazing this is in practice. Trebek is essentially everyone’s television father – just this omnipotent old man who exists solely to let people know that they’re either not good enough or the best at what they do, all with a cold and icy demeanor that has become one of his signatures.