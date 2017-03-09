Getty Image

Alysa Auriemma is probably best known as the daughter of long time UConn Women’s Basketball head coach Geno Auriemma, he of the 11 national championships and a tendency to say whatever’s on his mind both on the sideline and at the post-game presser. While Alysa inherited her father’s habit of being honest and unfiltered, as well as a love of sports, she has also broken away from his outsized reputation and forged her own path.

She has a BFA in Drama, a passion for musicals (both performing in them and taking them in in her spare time), and a serious crush on dashing Captain America actor Sebastian Stan.

In the below UPROXX interview, Auriemma doesn’t hesitate to share her thoughts on the current treatment of women’s sports, the importance of self care, and the best cosplay outfit she’s ever worn.

You grew up around quite a number of successful female athletes of course, how do you think that most shaped your outlook on the world of sports?

I think exposure and visibility are the two biggest factors for understanding and respecting anything. For example, I have no idea why cricket is so popular, but if I grew up with it as a major sport in the U.S., I would probably be much more into it. The same applies to women in sports, or developing an appreciation for female athletes. Because I’ve been around women in sports for literally my entire life, I haven’t known anything different. I prefer watching women’s sports as a result. I can’t stand watching the NBA or men’s basketball in general most of the time because it just feels like a rugby scrum. It also opened my eyes to how the vast majority of people would appreciate women’s sports if they were exposed to it as often as they are to men’s sports. Visibility is everything.

Also, it shaped my point of view as a feminist, because I grew up surrounded, day in and day out, with women of all colors, ethnicities, economic backgrounds, and sexual preference. Their common thread was that they were great people who knew how to ball. The relationship changed as I got older – now all of the players are a good 12-14 years younger than me, so I think of them as my baby sisters – but back in the day they were like a bunch of cool aunts.