After a huge comeback run in 2015 that had Andrei Arlovski in the verge of a UFC heavyweight title shot, the veteran fighter went 0-4 over the past two years with losses to Stipe Miocic, Alistair Overeem, and surging newcomer Francis Ngannou. Understandable losses, in other words. Losses to the best heavyweights in the world. For his UFC Fight Night match in Singapore, Arlovski was given an easier test in #13 ranked Marcin Tybura.

Unfortunately for Andrei, there are no easy fights in the UFC and Tybura was an M-1 heavyweight champ before being called up to the big leagues. While Arlovski clearly had a striking advantage, Tybura was better on the ground where the majority of the fight was held. Tybura’s grappling exhausted Arlovski and earned him two of the three rounds of the fight. He was awarded the decision with a score of 29-28, 28-27, and 29-27.

Arlovski came out strong at the start of the first, throwing a cool mule kick that had Tybura moving back. But Tybura got the fight to the ground soon after and advanced his position to mount, battering Arlovski from on top for the majority of the round. With a minute left Tybura tired and Andrei finally escaped from the bottom, getting to his feet and going to work with his boxing. Tybura ate a number of big shots as Arlovski stalked him around the outside of the cage until the end of the round.