03.05.17 1 hour ago

It’s a shame that Arian Foster‘s NFL career had to end so abruptly. At his best, he was an All-Pro running back, a super-talented mix of speed and power. But Foster was injured so frequently that he had to hang his cleats up during the middle of the 2016 NFL season.

Foster is around, partly because he has a wonderful Twitter account. He has always been one of the league’s most interesting people, as he is really smart, legitimately funny, and always willing to speak his mind. For example, Foster mentioned that he has a fear of animals that will keep him from going camping, even though he wants to go camping.

However, Foster clarified one thing: he believes he would be able to take down a wolf.

