After a 3-9 season in 2016, whispers emerged with regard to Rich Rodriguez and his status as the head coach of the Arizona Wildcats. Then, a strong 7-3 start to the 2017 campaign seemed to silence any chatter that the former Michigan and West Virginia head coach was on the hot seat. After three consecutive losses including a 12-point defeat at the hands of rival Arizona State to end the regular season, though, Rodriguez will be looking for employment elsewhere as of Tuesday evening.
Join The Discussion: Log In With