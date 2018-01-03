Getty Image

After a 3-9 season in 2016, whispers emerged with regard to Rich Rodriguez and his status as the head coach of the Arizona Wildcats. Then, a strong 7-3 start to the 2017 campaign seemed to silence any chatter that the former Michigan and West Virginia head coach was on the hot seat. After three consecutive losses including a 12-point defeat at the hands of rival Arizona State to end the regular season, though, Rodriguez will be looking for employment elsewhere as of Tuesday evening.

Sources say Rich Rodriguez has been fired as the head coach of Arizona. — Jason Scheer (@JasonScheer) January 3, 2018