Arizona Has Fired Rich Rodriguez Amid Allegations Of Sexual Harassment (UPDATE)

#College Football
01.02.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

After a 3-9 season in 2016, whispers emerged with regard to Rich Rodriguez and his status as the head coach of the Arizona Wildcats. Then, a strong 7-3 start to the 2017 campaign seemed to silence any chatter that the former Michigan and West Virginia head coach was on the hot seat. After three consecutive losses including a 12-point defeat at the hands of rival Arizona State to end the regular season, though, Rodriguez will be looking for employment elsewhere as of Tuesday evening.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSARIZONA WILDCATSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLRICH RODRIGUEZ

How Music Connects Us

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 7 days ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

12.20.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP