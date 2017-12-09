The Army-Navy Game’s Uniforms Are Full Of Meaning For Both Branches Of The Military

Inclement weather amped things up considerably during the 118th Army-Navy game. It was always going to be a run-heavy contest, but this year, the weather was so bad that CBS superimposed the first-down line and had to embolden numbers to indicate the yard lines on the field.

And the special uniforms each team wore essentially meant that Army played in camouflage on Saturday. The Knights donned all-white Nike unis honoring the military branch’s heritage, while Navy donned Blue Angels-inspired gear in the annual showdown between some of America’s finest.

Army’s uniform inspiration is the 10th Mountain Division, which was formed in 1943. Soldiers trained at 9,200 feet to learn to survive and fight in the harsh conditions that higher elevation and mountain climate bring. And Nike’s co-founder, Bill Bowerman, served with the 10th Mountain Division, so this was a special project for the company.

