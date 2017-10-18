Conor McGregor’s BFF Thinks He’s Going To Defend His UFC Belt Next

#Conor McGregor #MMA #UFC
Contributing Writer
10.18.17

Getty

What’s next for Conor McGregor? That’s been the big burning question from the moment the final bell rung on his superfight with Floyd Mayweather. For a while, it sounded like McGregor wasn’t sure himself. He rattled off a near endless list of possible opponents during a recent interview. But if his close friend and teammate Artem Lobov is correct, next up for McGregor is interim UFC lightweight champ Tony Ferguson.

“Now that that’s [Mayweather vs. McGregor] is over, well now he’s back to defending his belt,” Lobov said in an interview with Karyn Bryant (via FloCombat). “In my eyes, of course he’s going to fight Tony. Why wouldn’t he fight Tony? His belt is on the line. Some guy has this fake belt around his waist. Conor wants to just take that away by all means.”

“So in my eyes, 100% he’s going to fight Tony, who else is he going to fight? Why wouldn’t he fight Tony? Why wouldn’t he defend that belt? That belt means a lot to Conor. He’s dreamed since a very, very long time ago of having that belt. So it’s going to be damn, damn hard to try and take that belt from him. He’s going to be defending that belt for a long time.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conor McGregor#MMA#UFC
TAGSartem lobovCONOR MCGREGORMMAUFC

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 hours ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 hours ago
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP