Getty Image

College football’s premier individual award is heading to Oklahoma. Baker Mayfield, the redshirt senior quarterback for the Sooners who tore apart opposing defenses all season long, is the winner of the 2017 Heisman Trophy. Mayfield won the award over a pair of deserving co-finalists in Louisville signal caller Lamar Jackson and Stanford running back Bryce Love.

Baker Mayfield's legend is cemented. The 2017 Heisman Trophy is his! pic.twitter.com/YsBt1XsBrp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 10, 2017

Mayfield was outstanding this season, as he led the Sooners to an 11-1 record, a Big 12 title, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. He did all of this while putting up video game-caliber numbers, completing 71 percent of his passes and throwing for 4,340 yards, 41 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Mayfield’s completion percentage was the best in the nation, while his passing yardage and touchdown totals were second-best. Additionally, Mayfield’s passer rating of 203.8 isn’t just the best in the nation. That number breaks the all-time mark, which he set last season for the Sooners.