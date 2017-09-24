Bellator Uber-Prospect Aaron Pico Manifested A Video Game-Style Knockout

Aaron Pico entered Bellator as a pro MMA fighter hyped to the gills with a 0-0 record, only to be finished in 24 seconds by virtual unknown Zach Freeman, on PPV, at Madison Square Garden. After months of building up Pico as the next, great prospect — a man with savage hands and an elite background in wrestling — it was the worst possible debut one could imagine. But now he’s back, and after a wild scrap, he’s shown the world just why he’s to be feared. This knockout over Justin Linn proves it.

Linn isn’t the stiffest of competition, in fact, he reportedly didn’t have a coach for this fight, but he still scrapped toe-to-toe with Pico who wanted to illustrate that his training camp of sparring with Miguel Cotto wasn’t for naught. Pico seems to want to be the anti-Ben Askren. A guy who isn’t going to depend on his Olympic-level wrestling to grind out wins. He wants finishes, he wants knockouts, and he wants highlights like the one above.

Obviously, Bellator would like that too. Look at Linn fall like a Mortal Kombat character, ready to be finished but the timer runs out.

Watch again in slo-mo!

