The Chicago Cubs won Best Moment at the 2017 ESPYs, and only one Cub ended up on stage to accept the award. Instead, Nick Offerman gave the award to another rabid Cubs fan and actor friend.

Offerman started by making a joke about lovemaking, then giddily introduced a video that captured the moments in Chicago before the last out of Game 7 of the 2016 World Series.

Offerman appeared to get emotional before officially announcing the Cubs as the winner, but the team didn’t come out to accept the award. Instead, Bill Murray came out wearing a party hat on top of a backwards Cubs hat.