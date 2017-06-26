Dennis Siver Picks Apart BJ Penn At UFC Fight Night 112, Now Every MMA Fan Is Depressed

06.25.17 58 mins ago

BJ Penn should not be fighting. He’s done. Maybe, just maybe if there were some sort of Legends Division, then maybe he should fight, but even then, it should probably only be a grappling match. Hell, the 38-year-old Penn fighting the 38-year-old Dennis Siver basically was a Legends Division fight…

So, despite a few strong punches and a single knockdown in the second round, the legendary BJ Penn looked horrible in his second UFC fight since retiring (for the second time) in 2014. He gassed midway through the second round and was being dominated in the third. It just wasn’t pleasant to watch. Somehow, the fight was won by Siver via majority decision, but we’ll chalk that up to the poor OKC athletic commission.

