Getty Image

Brett Favre might have retired in 2010, but the NFL Hall of Famer is still hard to miss on Sundays during the NFL season. Whether he’s talking to you about razors, Wrangler jeans, Buffalo Wild Wings or some other product, the ol’ gunslinger from Mississippi has become one of the most sought after athletes for endorsement deals.

Favre will be the first to tell you that even he isn’t sure how he became pitchman extraordinaire. When he retired, Favre was the NFL’s career record-holder for passing touchdowns, passing yards, passing attempts and passing interceptions (he’s since been passed in touchdowns and yards by Peyton Manning), but he’s remained in the conscience of football fans through those commercial spots.

Favre spoke with UPROXX Sports this week about his career as a commercial actor, being willing to have fun at his own expense, thoughts on the Super Bowl matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, Matt Ryan’s MVP season, the hardest thing about playing quarterback late into your 30s and more.