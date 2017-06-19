Joe Buck Using Brooks Koepka’s Ex-Girlfriend’s Name After The U.S. Open Led To Awkward TV

06.19.17 12 mins ago

Getty Image

Brooks Koepka reached the pinnacle of his golfing career on Sunday evening at Erin Hills Golf Club in Wisconsin when he posted a final round 67 to finish 16-under and win the 2017 U.S. Open by four strokes for his first career major win. For the 27-year-old out of Florida State, it was his greatest moment in golf and announced his arrival on the scene as one of the game’s top players.

As he walked off the 18th green with the victory sealed — although one group remained on the course — he was greeted by his girlfriend Jena Sims with a hug and a kiss. This is traditionally the time when the TV research crew gets to flex their muscles and offer some insight into the family dynamic of the winning golfer, relayed through the lead announcer.

That’s usually what happens, anyways. On Fox’s broadcast, however, Joe Buck matter of factly identified Sims as Koepka’s ex-girlfriend, Becky Edwards, noting her status as a former soccer player at Florida State. Brad Faxon ended up fixing Buck’s mistake about 15 seconds later in one of the all-time awkward TV correction moments.

