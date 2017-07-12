Getty Image

Tuesday night is the 88th-annual Major League Baseball All-Star Game. With how great Monday night’s Home Run Derby ended up being — especially for Yankees slugger and eventual winner Aaron Judge — the Midsummer Classic has to try and exceed a pretty high bar.

No matter how great the game is, though, it’s hard to imagine that anything will be cooler than what Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper is doing to pay tribute to former Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez. One of the best pitchers in the game, Fernandez passed away in a boat accident last year at the age of 24.

Basically, had Fernandez had kept up the pace he was on, he would have had a permanent spot in the National League’s rotation during the All-Star Game for years. Unfortunately we’ll never know if that would have happened, but Harper made sure that Fernandez’s presence was felt this year. The former MVP has a pair of Under Armour cleats that include two pictures of Fernandez, his number, and his name.