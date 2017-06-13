Bubba Watson Talks U.S. Open Preparations, Testing Drivers, And Golfing With Family

06.13.17 5 hours ago

Getty Image

Bubba Watson is one of the PGA Tour’s most unique individuals. He’s not hard to find on the course, with his pink driver, unique swing, and (new to this year) pink golf ball. Watson is the owner of two green jackets for his 2012 and 2014 victories at the Masters, but has not managed a top 20 finish at a major tournament since that 2014 Masters win.

The 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills is Watson’s next chance to get back in major contention, but the lefty bomber has rarely found success on difficult U.S. Open tracks that often feature the most penalizing courses and course setups in golf. It’s been a decade since Watson’s career best T5 finish at the 20017 U.S. Open, but on the longest course in U.S. Open history, his length off the tee makes him an interesting candidate to contend should he keep the ball in the short grass regularly.

The good news for Watson is that he seems to be rounding into his best form of the year over the last month plus. He has three top 10 finishes in his last five starts, including a T6 finish at the Memorial in his last pre-U.S. Open start two weeks ago. Watson is feeling confident going into Erin Hills thanks to those recent showings, which he’s been trending towards thanks to improvements he’s made in practice.

TAGSBUBBA WATSONGOLF

