The Bills Will Send The Bengals Chicken Wings For Helping Them Snap Their 17-Year Postseason Drought

01.01.18

The Buffalo Bills are headed to the postseason for the first time in nearly two decades. Buffalo snapped its 17-year long playoff drought on Sunday evening when they took down the Miami Dolphins, 22-16.

But because it was Week 17 in the NFL and we’re talking about a wild card spot, it wasn’t as easy as the Bills are in with a win. They needed some help, and thanks to the Cincinnati Bengals, they got that help.

Cincinnati and Baltimore played a wild game, one that included the Bengals scoring a game-winning touchdown with 2:51 remaining to go up 31-27, which caused Bills fans to lose their minds.

