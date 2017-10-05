Getty Image

Panthers QB Cam Newton set off a firestorm during a press conference on Wednesday when he made a casually misogynistic comment to a media member. After Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton a question about one of his receivers, he replied by saying he found it “funny” to hear a “female” talking about routes.

Rodrigue later tweeted that she confronted Newton after the press conference and that it only got worse from there. That would appear to contradict a statement that a Panthers spokesperson tweeted in the aftermath claiming that Newton had “expressed regret” to Rodrigue about his comments.