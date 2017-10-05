Panthers QB Cam Newton set off a firestorm during a press conference on Wednesday when he made a casually misogynistic comment to a media member. After Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton a question about one of his receivers, he replied by saying he found it “funny” to hear a “female” talking about routes.
Rodrigue later tweeted that she confronted Newton after the press conference and that it only got worse from there. That would appear to contradict a statement that a Panthers spokesperson tweeted in the aftermath claiming that Newton had “expressed regret” to Rodrigue about his comments.
He’s not here to make friends.
I don’t think anyone ever made the mistake of thinking Cam was smart enough to speak for himself. When it’s not the canned soundbites the team prepares for him, it’s usually about like this.
He’s still dealing with the PTSD he got from Von Miller. Give him a break.