Carson Palmer Will Have Surgery On His Broken Arm, Putting The Cardinals QB Out At Least 8 Weeks

#Fantasy Football #NFL
10.22.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Cardinals have suffered injury after injury this season, but were still in the NFC West mix after last week’s heroic performance by a resurgent Adrian Peterson. Now the Cardinals are only buoyed by the 49ers and their winless record after Carson Palmer broke his arm against the Rams on Sunday. Not only could this potentially end Palmer’s season, but at 37 years old, it could end his stay with the Cardinals and perhaps his career.

It also throws into question whether the Cardinals reactivate David Johnson from the IR in a month or two. If the Cardinals were in it and Palmer was rolling, it would be a sure-fire decision to bring him back, but now, maybe they let him recover for the season while the front office considers what to do with the entire roster. Larry Fitzgerald has made it clear he’ll be retiring soon. Not to be too doom and gloom, but could be the end of Bruce Arians in Arizona as we know it.

So now the Cards have Drew Stanton, who seems to regularly lose the team’s QB challenges under center.

