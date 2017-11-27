Getty Image

Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib and Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree continued their long and storied feud on Sunday when Crabtree blocked Talib out of bounds before tossing him to the ground. It’s easy to speculate that Crabtree’s aggressive block on Talib stemmed from a fight the two had last season when Talib snatched Crabtree’s gold chain from under his jersey during a play downfield, but after Raiders cornerback Chris Harris spoke to the media on Sunday, it appears as though there is more to this story than we originally thought.

During Crabtree vs. Talib: Round 2, Talib managed to snatch another one of Crabtree’s gold chains as the two players wrestled to the ground before starting an all-out brawl between the Broncos and the Raiders. Both Crabtree and Talib were kicked out of the game, along with Raiders guard Gabe Jackson, who got the boot for pushing an official, but if Harris’ story holds true, Crabtree should have been removed from the game before he traded blows with Talib.

Harris told reporters postgame that Crabtree sucker punched him in the stomach on the second play of the game for seemingly no reason. Harris doesn’t believe Crabtree had any intentions of playing football on Sunday and was just looking for a fight. According to Harris, it was the sucker punch that led to both teams fighting, not the history between Crabtree and Talib.