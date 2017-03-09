Getty Image

The first big quarterback trade of the offseason doesn’t involve Tony Romo, but instead sees the Houston Texans clear cap space by shipping Brock Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns along with a 2018 second round draft pick for a 2016 fourth-round pick, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller.

Stunner: Texans trade Brock Osweiler AND 2018 2nd-rd pick to CLEV for Browns to take Osweiler contract off Houston books, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

Browns get: Osweiler, 2017 R6, 2018 R2 Texans get: 2017 R4, cap space — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 9, 2017

The trade helps get Osweiler, who was a bust after signing a four-year, $72 million contract last offseason, off the Texans books so they can pursue the likes of Tony Romo or another free agent quarterback more easily.

For the Browns, the 2018 second round pick is by far the most valuable aspect of this trade. With an astounding $100 million in cap space, Cleveland can eat the $16 million that Osweiler will make this season without it crippling their future cap space too much should they choose to cut him next offseason. Cleveland also could cut Robert Griffin III soon to cut down on the cost of the trade.

If CLE dumps RG3, that's half of Brock's money accounted for. Lessens hit on cap. Have to spend anyway — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 9, 2017

This doesn’t change much in the way of draft strategy for the Browns, who are still in need of a franchise quarterback of the future. After starting the day by beefing up their offensive line with big paydays to Joel Bitonio and Kevin Zeitler, the Browns can look to the draft to find help elsewhere. Myles Garrett is the presumptive No. 1 overall pick after his incredible NFL Combine performance, but the No. 12 pick remains an option for Cleveland to go searching for quarterback help should they choose to.

If not, there will be plenty of other chances to take a quarterback over the next two years.