Getty Image

The most amazing streak in the NFL came to an unceremonious end on Sunday afternoon, as Browns tackle Joe Thomas missed a snap for the first time in his career. Thomas, who was taken out of Cleveland’s game against Tennessee after suffering an injury, has played in every offensive snap that the Browns have taken since he was drafted with the third overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Thomas’ streak came to an end at 10,363 consecutive snaps, and the Browns’ Twitter account was unsurprisingly upset to see the streak come to an end.

10,363 consecutive offensive plays. What an incredible streak for Joe Thomas. pic.twitter.com/IVwRN9zcWj — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 22, 2017

Injury update: Joe Thomas will not return (triceps) 😞 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 22, 2017

Thomas was injured in the third quarter of the game, as he went down and held his left arm after blocking for a rushing attempt by Browns running back Duke Johnson.