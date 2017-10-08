Getty Image

With Week 5 of the NFL season underway, Colin Kaepernick remains unemployed. The former 49ers starting quarterback has yet to be signed by a team and most point to him being the player that started the protests during the national anthem as the most significant reason why he hasn’t been picked up.

There’s been a seemingly endless debate about whether Kaepernick would be too much of a “distraction” for an NFL team considering the intense split among NFL fans regarding the protests. There are some that have insisted he’s not talented enough to warrant a signing, but after what happened with Tennessee this past week, it’s impossible to argue that Kaepernick not being considered for jobs has anything to do with his on-field performance.

The Titans reportedly looked into four quarterbacks (none of them being Kaepernick) before they signed Brandon Weeden to be their backup this weekend with Marcus Mariota injured and Matt Cassel thrust into the starter’s role. On Sunday, CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora reported he spoke with Kaepernick and the free agent quarterback had his