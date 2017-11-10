College Football Week 11 Picks: A Big Slate Begs You To Get Aggressive

Getty Image

Week 10 gave us what we crave and desire each Saturday: boatloads of winners. We got hot and stayed hot (and nearly snuck in a wild backdoor in the wee hours of the morning) and that has the spirits pretty high going into a massive weekend in college football. Before we get there, let’s look back at last week’s record and where we stand for the season.

Last Week: 7-3

Season Total: 43-39-1

That’s the good stuff. This week, there will be no shortage of great games to watch, and beyond those big matchups with playoff implications, there are plenty of juicy lines and totals out there to be had. That’s why I’m coming to you this week with a record THIRTEEN plays, because why not get a little reckless and a little aggressive on this lovely November Saturday. Here we go.

Tulane (-5.5) at ECU

Tulane has struggled mightily over the past few weeks, but it’s time to hop back on the Wave because the best medicine for a running team that’s struggling is the 125th ranked ECU rush defense. After rewarding a gut feeling with their outright win over BYU (and the Under), ECU went back to giving up 60 points in a blowout loss last week so it’s time to fade the Pirates again. This line is way too low and Tulane could very easily rush for 400 yards in this one. Roll damn Wave.