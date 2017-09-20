Getty Image

What’s better than some doofus giving a ranking of college football teams that mean absolutely nothing, but are still ripe for ridicule? That is a very bad way of saying that each week, this column is going to begin with a ranking and brief explanation of my Top 10 teams in America. These are probably wrong, but whatever.

Clemson Alabama Oklahoma USC Penn State Oklahoma State Washington Wisconsin Ohio State Florida State

The gap between Clemson and Alabama is really, really small, while the gap between Alabama and Oklahoma is somewhat comfortable. That’s not to say I don’t think Oklahoma (or any team in the 3-6 range) cannot beat the Tigers or Crimson Tide, just right now, the two best teams in the country are pretty well-defined.

The race for the third and fourth playoff spots look like they’re going to be fascinating. The Big 12 is a two-horse race between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, but if one wins Bedlam and the other wins the conference title game, the conference risks getting shut out again. Of course, if the same team wins both games, I’d probably argue they should be in, even if there’s a loss somewhere on the resume.