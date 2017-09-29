Getty Image

Last week felt like it went way worse than it really did, mainly because when we lost we lost big, namely that Vanderbilt/Under parlay that was pretty much dead by the end of the first quarter and the heartbreaking Over in TCU-Oklahoma State when the Pokes were already dead on the side. Despite all of that, I still managed a 4-6 week, bringing the season total right back to .500.

Last Week: 4-6

Season Total: 16-16

It’s time to get ourselves to the right side of .500 and back to a profit this week and to do that I’ve got nine plays for you. We saw some teams take it on the chin last week to really good opponents and others beat up on some terrible teams (or simply escape a mediocre one). That seems to have messed with the oddsmakers and the public, and I think there’s some value to be exploited from overreactions to Week 4.