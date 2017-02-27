A College Hockey Championship Game Ended When A Player Attacked A Referee

02.26.17 2 hours ago

Goon

Well, this is certainly one way for a national championship game to come to an end. Erie and Dakota met up on the ice to decide the National Junior College Athletic Association national championship. The title eventually went to Dakota, which won the game, 7-4.

But while Dakota won by three goals, the game did not end because of the final score. Instead, it ended because one player on Erie thought it would be a good idea to leave the penalty box and attack an official. You can watch the incident here.

According to Ludwig Media, this was done by a freshman, and the referee stayed down on the ice for a bit.

