Conor McGregor Is The Definition Of A Champion

Dana White Visits Conan To Give An Extremely Positive Update On Conor McGregor Vs. Floyd Mayweather

#Floyd Mayweather #MMA #UFC
03.16.17

By this point, Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is tired. For almost two years, we’ve been hearing both men talk trash, call each other out and in general do everything besides actually make the fight happen. It was like 18 months of fight week without any fight to satisfy us in the end. Besides, Mayweather (was) retired and Conor McGregor is locked into a UFC contract. There’s no way this fight would happen. And what would it prove if it did?

And yet, drips of news are keeping ears perked. Floyd Mayweather recently came out of retirement “to fight McGregor” and McGregor has been seen training his stand up after getting a boxing license. Does this mean the ball is in the UFC’s court to actually co-promote a boxing match pitting their biggest star against Mayweather? It seems like this could actually, possibly, maybe happen. Maybe. Possibly…

Now we’re here, with Dana White acknowledging that the once-vapor fight can indeed be a reality to Conan O’Brien (part owner of the UFC). He wouldn’t promote Floyd in any way if he didn’t feel compelled to, but here Dana is, saying it’s possible. Why would Dana White go on a talk show to discuss Conor vs. Floyd if there was no chance of it happening????

“There’s so much money involved, I just don’t see how it doesn’t happen.” — Dana White. A man who knows money talks.

