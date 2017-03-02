Conor McGregor’s Coach Revealed The UFC Star’s Personal Hitlist

Instagram / Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is a mixed martial artist signed with the UFC. Sometimes it’s hard to remember that, what with the past months of unending boxing talk. But while Conor McGregor is undoubtedly gunning to make his next fight a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, his coach John Kavanagh believes he’ll be back in the Octagon following that.

“You know, even with Conor getting the … if and when the Mayweather fight was to happen and he got that out of the way, I do believe his true love is free combat sports and there is no freer combat sport than mixed martial arts and he is the UFC lightweight champion,” Kavanagh said on a recent episode of Submission Radio. As for who McGregor will end up fighting? “I’ve said it before — the Nate [Diaz] rematch interests me a lot because it’s 1-1 and how the styles match up. Almost on a par with that, not much difference will be the winner of Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and [Tony] Ferguson this weekend [at UFC 209].”

“I think Khabib does it, so I think Khabib will be the winner,” he continued. “So Khabib will be the match-up out of that. Below that would be GSP [Georges St-Pierre]. Purely because GSP was an incredible fighter, [I’m a] big fan of him, I’ve learnt a lot from watching his fights, but it’s a long time since he’s fought and the game changes very, very quickly and I think Khabib is sort of like a better version of GSP. Although we don’t know, it’s hard to tell how GSP and Khabib would match up. But yeah, MMA-wise, Nate or almost on a par winner of Khabib-Ferguson.”

That’s three pretty strong opponents to occupy McGregor for the foreseeable future. Now we just have to wait and see if the Floyd Mayweather fight comes together orif the UFC gets its wish and forces McGregor back into the cage to fight the winner of UFC 209’s Khabib Nurmagomedov versus Tony Ferguson fight. On the plus side, it sounds like Conor’s coach is excited for it.