Depending on who you believe, Conor McGregor is going to either retire immediately after making a hundred million bucks off his fight against Floyd Mayweather, or he’ll be fighting in the UFC again by the end of the year. But who would he defend his lightweight title against he does come back? It looks like the UFC is setting up an answer to this question with the announcement of an interim lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee at UFC 216.

The inclusion of Ferguson is no surprise to anyone. He’s been at the top of the 155 pound division for a while now with nine straight victories. Kevin Lee, on the other hand, has some people scratching their heads. According to the UFC rankings, he’s way down the list at #7, and the best win on his current five fight streak is Michael Chiesa. But a closer look at the upper echelons of lightweight explains things.