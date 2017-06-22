REACTION is comprised often of a sizeable PREDICTION. Using the chaotic trajectory of a flying card to keep @thenotoriousmma sharp, adaptive and responsive to an unexpected situation, with focus on abandoning original prediction and installing a secondary one in a fraction of a second – an ability that often makes the difference between the BEST and just GOOD. Ongoing work towards Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather – August 26th. Just adding my small 'squeeze of lime' onto all the hard grind that goes on daily as it is – sparring, mitts, heavy bag, cardio, etc. * Camera work and editing @serpiconinja #conormcgregor #movementculture #mcgregorvsmayweather #boxing #idoportal
Considering Conor McGregor is 0-0 in boxing going against 49-0 pound for pound great Floyd Mayweather, a lot of people are rightfully questioning whether their big fight on August 26th is a joke. And while I won’t try to change anyone’s opinions on that, I will admit that recent footage of the UFC lightweight champ working with his controversial ‘movement coach’ Ido Portal might push some people further towards the ‘It must be a joke’ camp.
Portal has been working with McGregor for years now, and videos of the two crab walking across the gym or dancing around pool noodles have been endless fodder for fans and fellow fighters alike as they questioned whether Conor was legit or not. Nate Diaz even ragged McGregor over it during a press conference, infamously referring to their training as “touch butt in the park.”
