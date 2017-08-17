Getty Image

Conor McGregor was in good spirits earlier today during a media conference call to promote his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather on August 26th. If any of the public ridicule or opinions from the boxing community that he stands no chance have gotten to him, he sure isn’t showing it.

“Thank God I’m in the game,” he said. “Thank God it’s me on the other side, otherwise it would be one hell of a boring build up to the contest.”

A lot of the press lately has focused on former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi, who went on a media tour after quitting McGregor’s camp over photos that made it look like McGregor was tuning him up in training. After a week of smack talk and controversial video footage of the sparring, Malignaggi called McGregor out for a fight. It was something McGregor didn’t sound particularly interested in.

“Tell the kid to join the queue,” McGregor said. “Tell him to shut his mouth an join the queue. He got a full shake, mate. We flew him out and he got his ass whooped and went sprinting, I don’t know what else to say about the guy. But hey, there is a big list of people that want to get in there and try and fight me, so tell him to join the queue and we’ll see what happens after the [Mayweather] fight.”