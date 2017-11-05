Getty Image

The Chiefs’ offense came into Sunday’s matchup with the Cowboys as the highest scoring offense in the league, but only had three points with two seconds to play in the first half in Dallas.

To that point, Dallas had stymied Alex Smith and company, and the only hope for more points before the break was going to be a last second Hail Mary from midfield. Or, at least, so everyone thought.

The Cowboys dropped back into an extreme prevent defense, with five defensive backs on the goal line, so the Chiefs decided to dump the ball off across the middle to Tyreek Hill and essentially play it like a punt return. The other receivers became lead blockers and the Cowboys appeared very confused with how to approach it. A couple of great blocks and some phenomenal moves from Hill, including an unreal juke to the right near the end resulted in a miraculous touchdown.