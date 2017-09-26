Getty Image

UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has found herself embroiled in yet another semi-scandal involving drug testing. Over the past weekend, USADA agents from Singapore were sent to Thailand where Cyborg is training to collect a sample. But things did not go smoothly. Instead, the police were called and the implication made that Cyborg tried to duck or delay testing, or her camp tried to have the collected sample seized by the police.

I gave my sample without hesitation. I have no failed whereabouts in the past 12 months and wanted to maintain that despite the incident — #UFC219 CyborgVHolm (@criscyborg) September 23, 2017

This isn’t the first time police have been called on drug testers — a similar situation occurred with Jose Aldo leading up to his canceled fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 189. With the half-life of high-end steroids getting shorter and shorter to minimize the risk of detection in the random testing era, having a few hours notice can be enough time for a fighter to flush their system. So any testing situation gone awry is enough to set off speculation that a fighter is trying to cheat.

Cyborg has been dogged by accusations of steroid use through her entire career. That’s just the kind of thing you’re going to have to deal with when you’re one of the most (if not the most) muscular women in MMA. It doesn’t help that she was stripped of her Strikeforce belt after testing positive for stanozolol in 2011, something she blames on a tainted diuretic given to her by a teammate.

Things started to look better for her after the UFC signed her and entered her into the USADA drug testing pool in 2015. Since then she’s been tested 20 times, but there are those who still feel like she’s hiding something. Adding fuel to that fire was a positive test for spironolactone in 2016. Spironolactone isn’t a steroid, but is still on USADA’s list of banned substances and is used in female bodybuilding circles for countering the masculinizing effects of steroids.

But Cyborg put forward a convincing case to USADA that the spironolactone was part of an endocrine disorder treatment from her physician to recover from a year of cutting down to 140 pounds for UFC catchweight bouts. After a month-long investigation, USADA cleared Cyborg completely. But the taint that goes along with an accusation like this stuck around. Find a popular article about Cyborg on the internet, and you’ll find people bringing up the USADA failure as proof that she’s juicing.