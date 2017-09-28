Daily Fantasy Football Advice For Week 4 Of NFL Action

Getty Image

After an admittedly lousy first two weeks to the NFL season, the 2017 season was blessed with thrilling games galore in Week 3 filled with ridiculous moments, late-game heroics and Lions fans getting yet another example why alcoholism could be a healthier hobby than being a football fan. We approach Week 4 with the potential for more thrills, chills and TD celebration mimed urine spills on the way.

I’m Dan and every week I’m taken out of my crate at the luxurious UPROXX crystal palace funded by the Illuminati to provide some daily fantasy football advice. (Our advice also comes traditional fantasy football flavors as well!) Some advice is good, some advice is awful and all the advice has the shelf life of milk because we’re talking daily fantasy sports. Let’s hop to it, shall we?