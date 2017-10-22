Getty Image

UFC president Dana White is a unique breed of sports executive. He’s not the type that shows up to work or events wearing a suit and tie, and he’s not afraid to dish it out in the trenches with sports fans. That shouldn’t be surprising given his early embracing of Twitter and other social media: in order to survive on those platforms, sometimes you gotta get a bit down and dirty. And that’s exactly what he did shortly after UFC Gdansk went down in Poland, headlined by Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone vs. Darren Till.

Till ended up beating Cowboy badly and shattering his nose, impressing a lot of people and potentially becoming a new star in his home country of the UK. White shared in the excitement of the performance, putting up a photo of Till on Instagram captioned ‘The future.’