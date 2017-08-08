Dana White Says He’s Not Going Anywhere Amidst UFC Buyout Rumors

08.08.17

There were some more behind-the-scenes big money moves involving the UFC last week as new owners WME-IMG received a $1.1 billion injection of investment money to buy out minority owners of their combat sports promotion. And while initial speculation figured it must only be referring to groups like the Abu Dhabi royal family (who bought 10% of the UFC back in 2010), the buyouts actually involve former owners the Fertitta brothers and UFC president Dana White as well.

That news comes via The Los Angeles Times, which goes on to explain that not all minority owners are selling their entire stake, and that the planned transactions will solidify WME-IMG as the 51% majority stakeholder. They also contacted White, who assured them this wasn’t a sign that he wasn’t preparing an exit from the company.

