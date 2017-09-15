Getty Image

Deshaun Watson got the worst birthday gift of his life from Geno Atkins, but the Houston Texans quarterback redeemed himself in a hurry on Thursday Night Football. Watson, starting in his first NFL game, took a huge shot from the Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman in the second quarter. Atkins was running free in the middle and threw his entire body into Watson as the quarterback appeared ready to let loose a throw.

Smartly, Watson decided to hang on to the ball and somehow held onto his health and life while Atkins attempted to throw him into the fourth dimension.

DeShaun Watson got ROCKED by Geno Atkins. pic.twitter.com/V2I4b067II — Devon Haripal (@DevonHaripalNBA) September 15, 2017

It was a huge hit that made Watson tumble over, but the Clemson product got back up and stayed in the game. He then unleashed a stunning 49-yard touchdown run that solidified why he’s starting over Tom Savage in Houston.