Dez Bryant wants Darrelle Revis to come play for the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys wideout tweeted at the free agent cornerback on Saturday, pleading with him to join the ‘Boys in Arlington this upcoming season. Some say Revis isn’t the player he once was, which is generally true because the passage of time is inevitable and every athlete eventually declines.

Still, that doesn’t mean Revis couldn’t help the Cowboys defensively. Bryant sure seems to think so, and he made a very public display of affection for the cornerback on Saturday.