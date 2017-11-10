Getty Image

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football, but did they really win?

Seattle lost Richard Sherman for the year to an achilles injury, and number of other players appeared to be banged up in a game played on short rest. In fact, the win was so upsetting that Doug Baldwin said Thursday Night football should be “illegal.” And not just because of the electric green uniforms Seattle was forced to wear.

Baldwin’s other quotes were just as brutal about the contest.