The ESPYs Didn’t Bother To Mention That Demetrious Johnson Won Fighter Of The Year

07.13.17 56 mins ago

Getty Image

In what may be the most telling moment of Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson’s career, the 125 pound flyweight champion won the ESPY award for Fighter of the Year but ESPN didn’t bother to tell anyone about it.

Outside of ESPY competition, Johnson has received the vote of many in the know MMA fans as the best pound for pound fighter in the sport right now. But he’s also plagued with a reputation for being unable to move the needle promotionally. I think it says a lot when the man wins an ESPY (voted on by both media members and fans) for Fighter of the Year but then barely gets a mention about it. Fighter of the Year is typically a big deal. When Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey won the last two, ESPN gave the award full coverage. This win from Demetrious got all the attention of one of those Oscars they give out before the broadcast ceremony begins.

ESPN didn’t even bother to congratulate Johnson on their ESPN or ESPY specific Twitter accounts. Things they did find the time to promote:

Confetti.

