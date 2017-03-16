March Madness For eSports Is A Real Thing, And The Stakes Are Huge

March Madness, the time of year when marginal fans of college basketball come together as one, filling out brackets to determine a winner of a massive tournament they don’t know much about. There’s just something undeniable about filling out a bracket that everyone loves, and now eSports are (wisely) getting in on the action.

Blizzard, the massive company behind World of Warcraft and Starcraft, is hosting their own 64-team college tournament for Heroes of the Storm with a massive prize pool for the winners, and a sweet $10K prize to whoever has the most accurate bracket.

