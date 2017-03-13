Getty Image

Ezekiel Elliott had a tremendous rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys as he led the league with 1,631 rushing yards. Elliott is one of the league’s budding stars, but he didn’t have one of his best moments over the weekend at a St. Patrick’s Day party in Dallas as he pulled down a woman’s shirt to expose her breast.

In a video obtained by TMZ, you can see Elliott standing next to a woman who motioned to her breasts and then pointed at Elliott. After that, he reached over and pull her shirt down to cause her breast to pop out before she scrambled to cover herself up. According to TMZ Sports, Elliott’s representative said the woman “wasn’t upset” and hung out with Elliott and his friends after the parade ended.

Whether she was bothered by it or not, it’s not a good look for Elliott, who is currently under investigation by the league for allegations of domestic violence from last year. Elliott was not charged criminally, but the league is still determining whether he will receive punishment under their personal conduct policy. Pulling down women’s shirts, whether “in good fun” or not as Elliott’s representative tried to claim, isn’t a great look for anyone, but especially one dealing with a league investigation.

The NFL declined to comment on the incident to Pro Football Talk, but Elliott should probably try and keep his hands to himself in future situations and keep further shenanigans to innocent things like jumping into a big Salvation Army pot.