Ezekiel Elliott Will Be Allowed To Play In Week 9 As His Suspension Status Changes Again

#Dallas Cowboys
11.03.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

This is going to shock you, and I apologize in advance, but the playing status of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has changed once more.

Elliott will now be allowed to play on Sunday as he continues to skirt the six-game suspension he originally received before the start of the 2017 season.

The latest court ruling allows Elliott to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, though further rulings can of course impact the ruling and whether it can be enforced by any number of court. Tennis courts. Legal courts. Courts of opinion. And so on and so forth.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dallas Cowboys
TAGSDALLAS COWBOYSEzekiel Elliott

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP