Getty Image

This is going to shock you, and I apologize in advance, but the playing status of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has changed once more.

Elliott will now be allowed to play on Sunday as he continues to skirt the six-game suspension he originally received before the start of the 2017 season.

The latest court ruling allows Elliott to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, though further rulings can of course impact the ruling and whether it can be enforced by any number of court. Tennis courts. Legal courts. Courts of opinion. And so on and so forth.