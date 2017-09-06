Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott’s 6-Game NFL Suspension Has Been Upheld, But He’ll Still Play Sunday

09.05.17 31 mins ago

Getty Image

Independent arbitrator Harold Henderson has reportedly made a decision in Ezekiel Elliott‘s appeal of the NFL’s six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, Elliott’s appeal has been denied, and the ruling that he will miss six games has been upheld by Henderson.

The suspension stems from a domestic violence investigation that the league launched into Elliott. The league decided to act on the allegations and suspend Elliott despite “consistent and inconsistent information” that led to the police in Columbus, Ohio dropping the case, citing this incident in particular and a series of incidents aside from this in its decision to suspend him. Since the hearing came down, a messy battle has broken out between Elliott, with the NFL’s Players Association firmly in his corner, and the league.

Despite the fact that the suspension was upheld, there is another avenue open to Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys’ star running back will take the field on Sunday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

