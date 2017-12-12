Getty Image

If you’re reading this, you’ve made it into the second round of the fantasy playoffs. Bully to you, savvy fantasy owner. Now you’re just two wins away from eternal glory in the eyes of your friends, family, and someone that you maybe have never met or haven’t spoken to since November 8th, 2016. At this point, it’s safe to assume that your team is good. Damn good. And you play your studs in Week 15 and 16 — there’s no need to get cute. But, there are some plays better than others, and some matchup that are possibly being overlooked. Let’s dive in.

–Week 15 Quarterback and Tight End Start/Sit

–Waiver Wire Pickups

Start/Sits

WIDE RECEIVER STARTS

Devin Funchess: It seems like Funchess has quietly become a dependable WR2, and now that we’ve seen a dependable body of work, we can rest easy knowing he’ll be in a sweet matchup against the Packers this week. Funchess has seen five games in a row averaging over 17 points-per-game in PPR leagues. If he did that all season, he’d be in a WR1 mix. The Packers just gave up 265 yards and three touchdowns to Deshone Kizer.

Cooper Kupp: See “Rams Wide Receivers” in the Wide Receiver Sits section below.

Marquise Goodwin: The touchdowns aren’t there yet, but since Jimmy Garoppolo took over in San Francisco, Goodwin’s become his clear go-to guy. He’s soaked up 26 targets, catching 18 of them for 273 yards. He’s a clear WR2 for now. The Niners play Tennessee’s bottom-ten pass defense in Week 15.

A big throw from Jimmy Garoppolo to Marquise Goodwin on third-and-long. #49ers pic.twitter.com/3Tr8ObeYGj — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) December 10, 2017

WIDE RECEIVER SITS

Josh Gordon: He’s had 17 targets in two games andis one of the best stories this year. He’s back, he really is. But the Ravens are one of the best defenses in the league, and everyone comes back down to earth. You’ve made it 12 weeks without Gordon this year, do you really need him for this matchup?

Keep in mind Ben Roethlisberger just threw for 550 yards against them, but before that…

And the Browns aren’t the Steelers.

The Rams Wide Receivers: If Robert Woods plays, you probably need to sit Cooper Kupp. If Woods sits, then Kupp should be played. If Robert Woods plays, you should also sit Robert Woods and always be sitting Sammy Watkins. Does that make sense? See how Woods does coming back from injury unless you’re desperate.

A note on the Steelers/Patriots game: If there was a game this year that felt like a guarantee to top well over 1,000 yards of total offense, this is it. Keep in mind that you should bench Amendola with Chris Hogan being healthier and Gronk is coming back. Additionally, the Patriots just signed Kenny Britt because they supposedly needed wide receiver help, but don’t play him. Don’t be that guy.

Kenny Britt will either score 0 points or 22 en route to some weird daily fantasy holiday miracle.

JuJu Smith-Schuster seems too volatile to play right now, but if you’re running out of options, you could do worse than to play JuJu or Daniel A.