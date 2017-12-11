The Best Waiver Wire Picks To Scoop Up For Week 15 Of Fantasy Football

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With Week 14 winding down, a good contingent of fantasy owners are now eliminated from the fantasy football playoffs. These are the hard times. This is when all of the hard work and research has been thrown out the window. It’s over, and it could be thanks to a late DaVante Adams touchdown, or because you didn’t play Theo Riddick. Hard times. Hard times. Thirteen weeks now hard times. But for those of you still in the Hunt, even after losing Carson Wentz, this is when you focus, and hope you have some FAAB left.

This is where money management comes into play if you are in a FAAB league (which you should be). Don’t spend too much this week unless you’re absolutely desperate and aren’t confident in a win. Always, always, always leave yourself a few bucks going into Week 16. (Or just play daily fantasy.)

Waiver Wire

CIN RB Giovani Bernard: As long as Joe Mixon is out, Gio is going to get work on the ground and through the air. He was one of the better RBs overall in Week 14, racking up 62 yards rushing with 6 receptions for 68 yards. You can expect more of the same in Week 15 against the Vikings, who are good against the rush, but not invincible. The guy should be able to get it done on volume alone.

PIT RB James Conner: Now is the time for handcuffs, and if you own Le’Veon Bell, you’re more than likely advancing to Week 15. Get his backup, James Conner. Don’t be the guy who had Joe Mixon but not Gio. Don’t lose out on someone you can have now. (This advice goes for just about every handcuff like Cohen to Howard and so on.)