Fantasy Football Heartbreak: Tracking The Worst Moments From Week 9

We’re over halfway through the fantasy football season, and even though the constant barrage of big-name injuries wallop us upside the head every week, each new terror feels fresh. Deshaun Watson’s ACL tear during practice this week was a gut punch that was Houdini-esque in its devastation. Here was a rookie QB on a historic tear through the league, elevating every player around him. Will Fuller went from a Golden God to someone who gets lost on their way to the Pantheon with Tom Savage under center.

Then you have a sure matchup win with Mike Evans visiting New Orleans, but his best highlight came from a blindside hit on Marshon Lattimore. Of course, Jameis Winston getting hurt helps no one on the Bucs, with every single Tampa Bay player dissappointing even more in what’s been a dissapointing season.

But wait, there’s more (depression). CJ Anderson, as he’s wont to do, is fading down the stretch in Denver, be it via injury or otherwise. Now, in Denver, the worst possible thing any fantasy owner wants to hear is brewing: A three-headed monster.

And is all of LeSean McCoy’s work over the years finally catching up to him? This is heartbreaking. All of it. Especially Leonard Fournette getting benched at the last minute because he missed the damn team picture.

Kirk Cousins had himself on fantasy football and didn’t wanna lose points pic.twitter.com/fuEjvsDURf — Mahtab Kahlon (@KahlonMahtab) November 6, 2017

Having LeSean McCoy tonight has been one of the most frustrating fantasy football experiences of my life 😓 — Justin MacMahan (@JustinMacMahan) November 3, 2017

Mike Evans when he runs into AJ Green after today. pic.twitter.com/N2TeunG7YU — Steven Spears (@stevenspears96) November 5, 2017

“Hey Mike, did you hear? AJ Green & Jalen Ramsey just got ejected for throwin’ down!” Mike Evans: “…hold my beer, bruh.” pic.twitter.com/DosOvsSZ2Z — FFcouchcoach (@FFcouchcoach) November 5, 2017

Im on the ground crying mike evans is on the ground crying we all are on the ground crying — Quint Lasater (@l_quint) November 5, 2017