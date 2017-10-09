Fantasy Football Heartbreak: Tracking The Worst Moments From Week 5

10.09.17

Week 5 was yet another gut punch in a season filled with them. Not only did we get a fresh batch of injuries to key players, including WR1 Odell Beckham Jr., but JJ Watt’s injury will affect the Texans defense, and is a major blow if you had him in IDP leagues. Ben Roethlisberger’s five-interception game at home didn’t do anyone any favors, and his remark of “maybe I don’t have it anymore” could be making Antonio Brown and LeVeon Bell owners sweat, at least a little.

Then we have Bilal Powell, who was expected to fill in admirably for Matt Forte, leaving with a calf injury. Gronk missed his Thursday night game, only to have Dwayne Allen fill in and not get a target. Alshon Jeffery disappointed, Carlos Hyde disappeared after not having the hot hand, and Todd Gurley came back to earth.

It’s a reminder that the spectre of injuries and personnel decisions will forever haunt you in fantasy football. Just when you feel like you’re safe, and there’s no way for yet another star to go down, it’ll happen. The fantasy gods do not care about your fantasy team. If there are any fantasy gods at all.

It’s all very depressing.

